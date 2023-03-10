One person shot, one injured at gathering at Admiral Imperial Apartments Published 9:47 am Friday, March 10, 2023

One person was shot and another injured in an altercation at the Admiral Imperial Apartments in Vicksburg on Thursday night.

Trayvon Barnett, 22, was shot in the leg after a fight broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a gathering at the apartment complex in the 1200 block of Mission 66, Vicksburg Police Department Public Information Officer, Investigator Jerrold Hayes said.

Barnett was transported by ambulance to the hospital, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Another person at the gathering reported minor injuries to her hand in an attempt to break up the fight.

Hayes said the the investigation is ongoing, and the police department did not yet have information to release on a suspect.