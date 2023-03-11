Generator catches fire at Riverside Construction Published 10:52 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out on a barge owned by Riverside Construction on Thursday around 6:45 p.m.

Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said an employee was filling a generator with gasoline that was inside a storage structure on the barge. During the process of attempting to start the generator the gasoline containers, which had been left close by, ignited.

The fire was contained by about 7 p.m., shortly after the department responded, and the damage was not extensive.