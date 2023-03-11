Generator catches fire at Riverside Construction

Published 10:52 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

By Ben Martin

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out on a barge owned by Riverside Construction on Thursday around 6:45 p.m.

Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said an employee was filling a generator with gasoline that was inside a storage structure on the barge. During the process of attempting to start the generator the gasoline containers, which had been left close by, ignited.

The fire was contained by about 7 p.m., shortly after the department responded, and the damage was not extensive.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Holly Brand’s Journey to Singing Stardom: A Miss Mississippi Crown and Now “The Voice”

Crawford Street seeking choir members for Maundy Thursday program

Old Post Files March 11, 1923-2023

Mighty ‘Sip Fest planners host kickoff at The Rose of Vicksburg

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you watch Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand on “The Voice”?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar