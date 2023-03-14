New historical markers celebrate Vicksburg’s history and the town’s first residential and commercial area Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Two new historical markers were unveiled in downtown Vicksburg by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), the City of Vicksburg, and the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau (VCVB) on Friday. The markers highlight the founding of the city, its history and the town’s first residential and commercial area.

The first marker, titled “Newit Vick’s Original Vicksburg,” recognizes Reverend Newit Vick’s establishment and planning in 1812 of the residential and commercial district bounded by First East Street, First North Street, South Street, and the Mississippi River.

Katie Blunt, the Director of MDAH, was in attendance to celebrate the unveiling of the plaques.

“How proud would Reverand Vick be if he saw his city today? Maybe he would be surprised to learn that his role in establishing Vicksburg would be celebrated more than 100 years later,” Blunt said. “But if Reverend Vick were here today, I would tell him it’s no surprise at all. Vicksburg has a stellar record of preserving history and sharing it with the public. The city is a close partner of MDAH through the Certified Local Government program. Vicksburg was one of the first to participate when the program was established, becoming certified in 1986.”

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. also addressed the audience that gathered for the unveiling.

“I’m so honored to be here today. Because another question is: who would have thought that George Flaggs would be mayor of this city 198 years ago?” he said. “I’ve never been so proud of the progress we made. And it was mainly because all of us believe in collaboration, and cooperation, and partnership.”

The second marker, titled “Main Street Historic District and Amendment Area,” recognizes the location as being on the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places.

Blunt highlighted the important historical aspects of the neighborhood.

“It features stunning architecture, well-preserved Greek Revival residences, 19th and 20th-century commercial and public buildings, structures such as Christ Episcopal Church and others on the Heritage Trail, which draw thousands of visitors every year, many arriving on Riverboat,” she said. “The people of Vicksburg are committed to preserving their historic resources, and so are their elected officials.”

The markers are located on the corner of First East and Adams Street and the corner of Main Street and Adams Street.