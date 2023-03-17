Search continues for remains of Ebony Owens Published 1:20 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks continue to assist in the search for the remains of Ebony Owens.

Owens is the 36-year-old Edwards, Mississippi resident who was allegedly murdered earlier this week.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace stated that several boats are being operated by the two departments in an attempt to locate Owen’s body in the Big Black River around the county lines of Hinds and Warren.

“We’re just here to assist the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and of course the victim’s family in an attempt to locate her body,” Pace said.

Owens was last seen on Tuesday, and a burned 2015 Acura TXL, believed to belong to her, was found around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Edwards at Old Highway 80 and Jones Avenue.

Owens’s husband, Michael Owens, was arrested and is facing multiple charges in Hinds County.

The Vicksburg Post will continue to provide updates as the story develops.