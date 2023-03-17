Search continues for remains of Ebony Owens

Published 1:20 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

By Ben Martin

Ebony Owens

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks continue to assist in the search for the remains of Ebony Owens.

Owens is the 36-year-old Edwards, Mississippi resident who was allegedly murdered earlier this week.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace stated that several boats are being operated by the two departments in an attempt to locate Owen’s body in the Big Black River around the county lines of Hinds and Warren.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“We’re just here to assist the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and of course the victim’s family in an attempt to locate her body,” Pace said.

Owens was last seen on Tuesday, and a burned 2015 Acura TXL, believed to belong to her, was found around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Edwards at Old Highway 80 and Jones Avenue.

Owens’s husband, Michael Owens, was arrested and is facing multiple charges in Hinds County.

The Vicksburg Post will continue to provide updates as the story develops.

More News

Two local teens to be recognized for earning the rank of Eagle Scout

Warren County supervisors discuss delayed work on Redwood Rd

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office to host job fair Wednesday

Old Post Files March 17, 1923-2023

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you agree with making Daylight Savings Time permanent?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar