2023 All-County Soccer: All-County boys’ soccer team Published 10:30 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Each year, The Vicksburg Post selects the top local athletes in a number of sports for its All-County teams. Thirteen players were selected for the 2023 boys’ All-County soccer team, led by Player of the Year Birame Ndiaye of Warren Central.

Ndiaye totaled 10 goals and three assists, but was also the Vikings’ team captain and most versatile player. He switched from a striker to defense during a midseason strategy switch and helped keep the team in the playoff hunt. The senior was also picked to play in the Central Mississippi Soccer All-Star Game.

The other All-County players represented their schools — Vicksburg, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — well. Congratulations to all of them!