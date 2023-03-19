2023 All-County Soccer: All-County boys’ soccer team
Published 10:30 am Sunday, March 19, 2023
Warren Central senior Birame Ndiaye is the 2023 Vicksburg Post boys soccer Player of the Year. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jonah Artman
Warren Central, Fr.
Solid freshman midfielder totaled three goals and two assists for the Vikings
Corbin Burroughs
St. Aloysius, So.
Played nearly every position and was second on the Flashes with eight goals and six assists ... played in MAIS Futures All-Star Game
Thomas Dowe
St. Aloysius, Sr.
Strong defender moved to striker late in the season and totaled three goals and four assists ... MAIS All-Star selection
Will Dowe
St. Aloysius, Sr.
MAIS All-Star had four goals and six assists from the midfield position
Braylon Green
Vicksburg, Jr
Gators’ leading scorer finished the season with six goals
Tyler Godshaw
Warren Central, Jr.
Versatile player split time between striker, midfield and defense
Sam Hall
St. Aloysius, So.
Solid center back scored three goals for the Flashes
Jessie Hallberg
Warren Central, Sr.
Senior defender anchored the back end for Warren Central, while also providing some transition ability for the offense
John Ellis Montgomery
St. Aloysius, So.
Young midfielder played in MAIS Futures All-Star Game ... led Warren County in scoring, with 11 goals and eight assists
Connor Scribner
Warren Central, Sr.
Excellent senior keeper was a strong last line of defense for the Vikings
Eli Shiers
St. Aloysius, So.
Tough young midfielder totaled four goals and three assists
Kaden Taylor
Warren Central, Sr.
Strong defender helped the Vikings allow two goals or less in nine of their 14 games
Dalton Windham
St. Aloysius, So.
Another member of a versatile young St. Al roster scored six goals
Each year, The Vicksburg Post selects the top local athletes in a number of sports for its All-County teams. Thirteen players were selected for the 2023 boys’ All-County soccer team, led by Player of the Year Birame Ndiaye of Warren Central.
Ndiaye totaled 10 goals and three assists, but was also the Vikings’ team captain and most versatile player. He switched from a striker to defense during a midseason strategy switch and helped keep the team in the playoff hunt. The senior was also picked to play in the Central Mississippi Soccer All-Star Game.
The other All-County players represented their schools — Vicksburg, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — well. Congratulations to all of them!