2023 All-County Soccer: All-County girls’ soccer team Published 11:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Johnson scored a county-best 16 goals to lead the Missy Gators to their fourth consecutive MHSAA Region 4-5A championship as well as their first playoff victory since 2010. The freshman also played five games as a goal keeper.

Vicksburg High girls’ coach Samantha Bailey was also selected as the Coach of the Year.

The other All-County players represented their schools — Vicksburg, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — well. Congratulations to all of them!