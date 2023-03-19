2023 All-County Soccer: All-County girls’ soccer team
Published 11:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023
1 of 14
Vicksburg High's Samantha Bailey, left, and Amari Johnson are the 2023 Vicksburg Post soccer Coach and girls' Player of the Year, respectively. The duo led the Missy Gators to the MHSAA Region 4-5A championship and the program's first playoff victory in 11 years. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bree Butler
St. Aloysius, Sr.
Jones College signee and team captain led St. Al with four goals
Emily Cook
St. Aloysius, Sr.
Good defender helped anchor the back line for the Lady Flashes
Jamiyah Gaines
Vicksburg, Sr.
Senior midfielder helped on the defensive end and also scored two goals
Gloria Hall Warren Central, Jr.2021 Vicksburg Post Player of the Year had another solid season with 12 goals and five assists
Madi Mathews
St. Aloysius, Sr.
Split time between forward and defender, and scored two goals
Riley Martin
Warren Central, Jr.
Good junior defender helped the Lady Vikes from the midfielder position
Trinity McGloster
Vicksburg, So.
The 2022 Vicksburg Post Player of the Year finished this season with 13 goals
Kennedy Mullins
Vicksburg, So.
Sophomore midfielder was an excellent distributor and scorer, with six goals
Kristiana Nevels
Vicksburg, Sr.
Tenacious defender helped the Missy Gators win the MHSAA Region 4-5A title and reach the second round of the playoffs
Jordan Polk
Warren Central, Fr.
One half of Lady Vikes’ high-scoring forward pair had 10 goals and five assists
Ava Pritchard
Vicksburg, So.
Sophomore goal keeper had a breakout season with eight shutouts
Laney Schrader
Warren Central, Sr.
Good defensive midfielder for the Lady Vikes also scored one goal
Brooke Steed
Warren Central, Fr.
Solid midfielder scored two goals and was also a solid defender
Each year, The Vicksburg Post selects the top local athletes in a number of sports for its All-County teams. Thirteen players were selected for the 2023 boys’ All-County soccer team, led by Player of the Year Amari Johnson of Vicksburg High School
Johnson scored a county-best 16 goals to lead the Missy Gators to their fourth consecutive MHSAA Region 4-5A championship as well as their first playoff victory since 2010. The freshman also played five games as a goal keeper.
Vicksburg High girls’ coach Samantha Bailey was also selected as the Coach of the Year.
The other All-County players represented their schools — Vicksburg, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — well. Congratulations to all of them!