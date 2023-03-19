2023 All-County Soccer: All-County girls’ soccer team

Published 11:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Each year, The Vicksburg Post selects the top local athletes in a number of sports for its All-County teams. Thirteen players were selected for the 2023 boys’ All-County soccer team, led by Player of the Year Amari Johnson of Vicksburg High School

Johnson scored a county-best 16 goals to lead the Missy Gators to their fourth consecutive MHSAA Region 4-5A championship as well as their first playoff victory since 2010. The freshman also played five games as a goal keeper.

Vicksburg High girls’ coach Samantha Bailey was also selected as the Coach of the Year.

The other All-County players represented their schools — Vicksburg, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — well. Congratulations to all of them!

