Search continues for remains of Ebony Owens Published 4:42 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

The search for the remains of Ebony Owens continued Monday as the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) assisted the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Owens, a 36-year-old Edwards resident, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Michael Owens, last week.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace of Warren County, his office and MDWFP personnel were still operating several search vessels on the Big Black River on Monday. Owens’s body is suspected to be located in that area.

“Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office continue to search,” Pace said. “We were in there until dark yesterday and back in the river today.”

Owens was last seen on Tuesday, and a burned 2015 Acura TXL believed to belong to her was found around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Edwards at Old Highway 80 and Jones Avenue.

Michael Owens was arrested and is facing multiple charges in Hinds County. According to WJTV News, he was denied bond at his initial appearance in court on Monday.