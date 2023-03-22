Clinton man killed in Vicksburg car crash Published 12:22 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

John Clayton Kabbes Jr., 32 of Clinton, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Vicksburg Monday morning.

First responders received a call a little after 4 a.m. indicating that a vehicle had left the roadway and overturned while heading eastbound on Interstate 20 near the Halls Ferry exit.

According to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey, Kabbes’ cause of death was blunt-force trauma received in the accident.

Email newsletter signup

Two dogs were traveling with Kabbes in a portable kennel. After the collision, responders were able to save one of them. However, the other escaped the vehicle and was struck on the interstate.