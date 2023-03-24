Mayor: “We’re going to shut it down,” putting police cars in neighborhoods

Published 11:53 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By John Surratt

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he wants to begin putting police cars in city neighborhoods to crack down on gunfire in the city.

Flaggs announced his plan at Friday’s meeting of the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen. His comments were in response to a shooting incident on Martha Street Thursday night, during which one man was wounded and multiple homes and vehicles were damaged.

Flaggs said during comments before the meeting that he was frustrated by the problems with shots being fired in neighborhoods.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“What we’re going to do is, we’re going to shut it down,” he said after the meeting. “What we’re going to try to do is, we’re going to put a car there (on Martha Street) 24 hours a day, seven days a week so those folks can feel safe, and then what we’re going do is shut out one neighborhood at a time until we get this whole city. This (the shooting) can’t be tolerated.”

Flaggs said the officers will be placed in neighborhoods based on 911 calls involving gunshots.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Sip & Stroll: Enjoy Music, Artisans and Views at Vicksburg’s Mighty ‘Sip Fest

Stinsons celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

WEATHER ALERT: Warren County at risk for supercell thunderstorms late Friday

Lauren Kilroy serves as a page for the Mississippi Senate

Print Article

  • Polls

    Could Vicksburg have passenger rail service in the next five years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar