Mayor: “We’re going to shut it down,” putting police cars in neighborhoods Published 11:53 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he wants to begin putting police cars in city neighborhoods to crack down on gunfire in the city.

Flaggs announced his plan at Friday’s meeting of the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen. His comments were in response to a shooting incident on Martha Street Thursday night, during which one man was wounded and multiple homes and vehicles were damaged.

Flaggs said during comments before the meeting that he was frustrated by the problems with shots being fired in neighborhoods.

“What we’re going to do is, we’re going to shut it down,” he said after the meeting. “What we’re going to try to do is, we’re going to put a car there (on Martha Street) 24 hours a day, seven days a week so those folks can feel safe, and then what we’re going do is shut out one neighborhood at a time until we get this whole city. This (the shooting) can’t be tolerated.”

Flaggs said the officers will be placed in neighborhoods based on 911 calls involving gunshots.