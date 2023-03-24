ROLLING FORK: Warren and Issaquena County Sheriff’s Offices among those en route to tornado site Published 9:30 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

UPDATE 10 p.m.: Hospitals in Vicksburg, Jackson and Greenville have begun accepting patients injured by the tornado in Rolling Fork.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: NATIONAL GUARD IS ON THE GROUND IN ROLLING FORK.

Members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Issaquena County Sheriff’s Department are part of the first responder team heading to Rolling Fork following reports of a devastating tornado.

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer was also en route to the scene as of 9:15 p.m. Friday. The storm struck Rolling Fork at 8 p.m.

Reports are coming in of gas leaks, debris piled high on roadways and downed trees and power lines.

Malary White, communications officer for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), said numerous teams have been deployed to the area. MEMA says it has no reports of injuries or fatalities, but “it is still very early.” Calls coming in over police scanners indicate injuries are extremely likely.

“They’re asking for a full task force to go to that area, particularly in Rolling Fork, along with state health assets that are heading up to the local hospital,” White said. “They’re not focusing on the number of houses that are down; we’re counting the people that are there. Life safety is our number one priority.”

Additionally, she said FEMA has already been alerted and is monitoring the situation.

Social media reports indicate that injured parties are being transported by private vehicle in some instances to hospitals in Vicksburg and Belzoni.

This is a developing story.