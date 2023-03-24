Tornado strikes Rolling Fork, Anguilla leaving damage to homes, injured people Published 9:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

A tornado hit parts of Rolling Fork and Anguilla Friday night, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Christopher Rainer, with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, verified that Rolling Fork took a direct hit and that there was structural damage. Late Friday night, the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported one person had been killed in Silver City, which is located 30 miles northwest of Rolling Fork and was also hit by the tornado.

Although it is unclear the number of homes impacted, one Rolling Fork resident reported two friends’ homes were destroyed.

A call also came over police scanners reporting that the Sharkey County 911 office took a direct hit, as did the home of Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker. In an interview WLBT-TV about 30 minutes after the storm hit, he said an unspecified number of injuries have been reported and he was trapped in his home by downed power lines. Eldridge was later able to leave his damaged home and was reportedly assisting first responders.

“I am on the north side of town and what has happened, we have been hit by a tornado,” Walker told WLBT-TV. “It’s clear that a lot of damage has been done here. My home has been hit. My garage and the west side of my home has been destroyed. It’s leaking inside my home, but I am more concerned about what’s happening outside in the community.”

Chuck’s Dairy Bar is also suspected to have sustained damage from the storm but reports have not been confirmed.

Walker said a number of first responders in Sharkey County, as well as some from neighboring counties, are on their way to Rolling Fork to assist. The tornado struck Rolling Fork at approximately 8 p.m. The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork were reporting destruction as the tornado continued sweeping northeast at 70 mph (113 kph) without weakening, racing towards Alabama through towns including Winona and Amory into the night.

“Right now I would tell (residents) to stay in place until some of the first responders can get to them. If they are capable of getting any communications to anybody about what’s happening around them, do so,” Walker told WLBT. “But right now all of our first responders are out trying to assess what’s happening and get the injured to the hospitals for treatment.”

Cornel Knight told The Associated Press that he, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter were at a relative’s home in Rolling Fork when the tornado struck. He said the sky was dark but “you could see the direction from every transformer that blew.”

He said it was “eerily quiet” as that happened. Knight said he watched from a doorway until the tornado was, he estimated, less than a mile away. Then he told everyone in the house to take cover in a hallway. He said the tornado struck another relative’s home across a wide corn field from where he was. A wall in that home collapsed and trapped several people inside. As Knight spoke to AP by phone, he said he could see lights from emergency vehicles at the partially collapsed home.

This is a developing story.