VHS on lockdown after anonymous threat Published 11:40 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Vicksburg High School is in a soft lockdown after the Vicksburg Police Department notified the Vicksburg Warren School District of an anonymous shooting threat Wednesday morning, according to both the district and the police department.

Everyone at the school is currently safe and school resource officers are on campus providing additional security. The soft lockdown strictly limits access to who is allowed inside the facility, but students are allowed to move within the school.

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates on the story as information becomes available.