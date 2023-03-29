Warren Central beats Terry to close in on playoff berth

Published 7:22 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

Warren Central baseball player Cade Fairley homered for the second time in three games to lead the Vikings to an 11-1 win over Terry on Tuesday.

Warren Central continued to pile up region wins and took a step closer to achieving one of its first goals of the season.

Cade Fairley homered for the second time in three games, Kylan Landers doubled and drove in three runs, and the Vikings scored in every inning as they beat Terry 11-1 on Tuesday.

Warren Central (12-6, 4-0 MHSAA Region 6-6A) remained undefeated and in first place in Region 6-6A. It can clinch a playoff berth by beating last-place Terry (5-8, 0-4) again on Friday at 7 p.m. Viking Field.

The Vikings will enter that contest riding a five-game winning streak in which they’ve averaged eight runs per game. They scored five in the second inning Tuesday to take a 6-0 lead. An RBI double by Jack Wright and a two-run double by Landers were the big hits.

Fairley’s solo home run leading off the third inning made it 7-0.

Blake Channell walked three times and scored twice for the Vikings, and Seth Sterling had two RBIs. Ishmael Trujillo also singled and scored two runs.

Maddox Lynch pitched a five-inning complete game. He allowed one unearned run and four hits, walked two batters and struck out four. He was 2-for-2 with one RBI at the plate.

