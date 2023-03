Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Warren Central distance runner Abigail DeJesus won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on March 23.

The freshman clocked a time of 7 minutes, 11.10 seconds in the 1,600 meters, and 15:42.13 in the 3,200. Her two victories helped the Lady Vikes win the team championship at the meet, as well.