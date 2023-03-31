Warren County Deputy Clark on the experience of law enforcement Published 6:51 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Deputy Chreka Clark of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has been in law enforcement for approximately four years.

“It was a new career that I wanted to try out, and once I got here I began to love it; everything, serving the community, the kids,” Clark said.

Clark said getting involved in the community has been very rewarding. Law enforcement responds to a wide variety of emergencies, situations that can move quickly from one extreme to another. But Clark said that those shifts in circumstances can be rewarding as well.

She recalled an incident that occurred just a couple of weeks ago when she responded to a call in which a small child that had locked herself in her mother’s car. On scene, Clark was able to talk the small child through the process of opening the door.

What Clark found so gratifying was that she entered a situation with a scared mother and child, and left them breathing a sigh of relief.

Clark works the “C” shift in the sheriff’s office schedule and mentioned that it contributes to the sense of camaraderie in the workplace. She also emphasized the importance of being able to rely on her peers.

“I actually love our shift. We always pull together,” she said. “We’re always there to back each other up.”

Clark’s mother worked for the sheriff’s office for almost 30 years as a corrections officer at the Warren County Jail, which was at least part of her inspiration to pursue law enforcement. She also encourages young people to consider it as they look at their different options for their future.

“It’s a career that I would tell anyone to try,” she said. “Just to get that experience. Once they get that experience, they’ll know a lot more. It’s an experience from the academy all the way until you get on the streets and start serving.”