18-wheeler clips side of Vicksburg Warren School District bus

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Ben Martin

A Vicksburg Warren School District school bus collided with an 18-wheeler on Highway 61 North Thursday morning.

Christi Kilroy, Director of Communications and Media at the district, said students were on the bus at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

According to Kilroy, the 18-wheeler only clipped the side of the bus, causing only minor damage, and the bus was able to continue its route after the incident.

