Man wanted for court violation faces new drug charge Published 10:57 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

On Thursday, Deputies Hunter Anderson and Ron Nations, acting on a tip, arrested Curtis Wayne Tippen, 49 of Warren County, at a residence in the 4500 block of Lee Road.

The deputies had received information that Tippen, wanted for a drug court violation after having been previously convicted of a felony, was possibly located at the residence.

During a search of Tippen, deputies found methamphetamines on his person. He is now in jail without bond for court violation and he received a $5,000 bond for a charge of possession of methamphetamine.