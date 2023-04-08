One arrested for selling meth near child

Published 10:59 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Ben Martin

An investigation led by Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Merritt with the assistance of the Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division resulted in the arrest of Chester Lee Smith, 33, on two counts of the sale of methamphetamine and one count of child abuse on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the child abuse charge comes from Smith allegedly selling methamphetamine in the same household as a child.

Smith was given a $45,000 bond at his initial appearance in court. However, he was already out on probation for a prior felony conviction at the time of his arrest and will not be eligible for bail.

