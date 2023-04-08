Undercover operation results in arrest for sale of cocaine Published 10:55 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Nikia Eugene Ragsdale, 48, was arrested on March 30 after a weeks-long investigation involving surveillance and undercover operations led by Warren County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jeff Merritt with assistance from the Vicksburg Police Department’s Narcotics Division.

Ragsdale was charged with two counts of the sale of cocaine after being arrested in the 4000 block of Washington Street at a hotel where he was staying.

At Ragsdale’s initial appearance in court, Judge James Jefferson set his bond at $10,000, which he has since posted.