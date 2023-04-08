Undercover operation results in arrest for sale of cocaine

Published 10:55 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Ben Martin

Nikia Ragsdale

Nikia Eugene Ragsdale, 48, was arrested on March 30 after a weeks-long investigation involving surveillance and undercover operations led by Warren County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jeff Merritt with assistance from the Vicksburg Police Department’s Narcotics Division.

Ragsdale was charged with two counts of the sale of cocaine after being arrested in the 4000 block of Washington Street at a hotel where he was staying.

At Ragsdale’s initial appearance in court, Judge James Jefferson set his bond at $10,000, which he has since posted.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

One arrested for selling meth near child

Man wanted for court violation faces new drug charge

Old Post Files April 8, 1923-2023

ERDC FUN FACT: ERDC gets chilly

Print Article