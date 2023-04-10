Drunk driver crashes into pump at Port Mart, leaves scene Published 10:24 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a call of a person driving erratically and who was possibly intoxicated on Monday around noon.

An employee at the gas station said that the driver, while maneuvering to park, turned into the gas pump, and was visibly stumbling after exiting the vehicle. Officers were able to make contact with him on North Washington Street after he left the scene.

The driver was arrested for possible DUI and was transported to the department to undergo a sobriety test.

The Vicksburg Post will release more information on the case when it becomes available.