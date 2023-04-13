Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office using social media to track criminal activity Published 2:06 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office notified the public on Thursday that it is monitoring social media in an effort to track criminal activity.

The sheriff’s office posted a screenshot on its Facebook page of posts that an individual out on bond had made recently in which he antagonized another individual.

“We are aware of the ongoing beef between several parties here in this community! We pride ourselves on taking a proactive approach so we are going to warn you now to let it go or suffer the consequences of your actions,” the office stated in its post.

Sheriff Edward Goods said that the office made the post as a way of letting the public know that law enforcement is monitoring social media.

“That’s just a tool that we are now using to put them on notice that we’re watching them,” Goods said.

He added that he made the announcement intentionally before some large events scheduled for this weekend took place.

“There are about to be a couple of big parties this weekend, so we’re just trying to put everybody on notice,” Goods said. “We’re trying to curb some stuff before it gets out of hand.”