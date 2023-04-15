Photo Gallery: Jammin’ on jazz at Mighty ‘Sip Fest Published 3:19 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

The halls of the Vicksburg Convention Center were filled with the melodic notes of smooth jazz on Saturday.

Seven high school and college jazz ensembles performed sets in the Convention Center as part of the 41st Alcorn State University Jazz Festival.

The Alcorn State Jazz Ensemble kicked off the event and was followed by Vicksburg High’s ensemble. Other performances came from high school and college ensembles from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, including one from Hinds Community College.

An educational workshop led by Grammy Award winner Randy Brecker was scheduled for later in the afternoon, and Brecker’s group the Randy Brecker Quintet is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m.

An awards ceremony will run from 4:30 to 6:40 p.m., followed by a student reception and jam session leading into Brecker’s concert. The finale is open to the public and free of charge.

The jazz festival is under the umbrella of the Vicksburg Arts and Music Fest, which included outside musical performances by other artists during the day. Other concerts and events are also scheduled at the Convention Center and around Vicksburg as part of Mighty ‘Sip Fest, which began Friday and continues all weekend.

VIDEO: Vicksburg High’s Jazz Ensemble performs at the 41st Alcorn State Jazz Festival