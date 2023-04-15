Photo Gallery: Jammin’ on jazz at Mighty ‘Sip Fest
Published 3:19 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023
Trumpeter Cortez Toy gets intense as he performs a solo during the Alcorn State Jazz Ensemble's performance of composer Herbie Hancock's "Watermelon Man" at the 41st Alcorn Jazz Festival at the Vicksburg Convention Center. The ensemble was the first of seven bands to perform Saturday.
Fest. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
Keyboard player Trevor Griffin, seated, and bassist Johnny Afolabi accompany the Alcorn Jazz Ensemble as it performs a final number during a performance at the 41st Alcorn Jazz Festival at the Vicksburg Convention Center. The ensemble was the first of seven bands to perform Saturday. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
Members of the Vicksburg High School Jazz Ensemble sit in the exhibit hall at the Vicksburg Convention Center as they listen to the Alcorn State Jazz Ensemble Saturday morning. The group followed Alcorn at the festival. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High trumpeter Daniel Drake performs a solo during the jazz ensemble's opening number at the 41st Alcorn Jazz Festival Saturday at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
Tyra Wardley adds her to the rest of the saxes during a jazz piece performed by the Vicksburg High band on Saturday. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
The Vicksburg High Jazz Ensemble's saxophone trio leads the ensemble in a piece during its performance Saturday. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
The halls of the Vicksburg Convention Center were filled with the melodic notes of smooth jazz on Saturday.
Seven high school and college jazz ensembles performed sets in the Convention Center as part of the 41st Alcorn State University Jazz Festival.
The Alcorn State Jazz Ensemble kicked off the event and was followed by Vicksburg High’s ensemble. Other performances came from high school and college ensembles from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, including one from Hinds Community College.
An educational workshop led by Grammy Award winner Randy Brecker was scheduled for later in the afternoon, and Brecker’s group the Randy Brecker Quintet is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m.
An awards ceremony will run from 4:30 to 6:40 p.m., followed by a student reception and jam session leading into Brecker’s concert. The finale is open to the public and free of charge.
The jazz festival is under the umbrella of the Vicksburg Arts and Music Fest, which included outside musical performances by other artists during the day. Other concerts and events are also scheduled at the Convention Center and around Vicksburg as part of Mighty ‘Sip Fest, which began Friday and continues all weekend.
VIDEO: Vicksburg High’s Jazz Ensemble performs at the 41st Alcorn State Jazz Festival
