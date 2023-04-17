Vicksburg man arrested for abuse of pitbull Published 4:10 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

Investigators with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to Carr Central Apartments at 1805 Cherry Street on Thursday in reference to an animal abuse call.

Officers observed a pitbull terrier shaking and scared on the balcony of apartment 321. The dog had multiple injuries including, but not limited to blood and open wounds to its body consistent with thermal burns and abuse.

Closed-circuit television footage also shows the abuse taking place, VPD reports. The dog was removed from the apartment and taken to the Animal Medical Clinic.

Email newsletter signup

After further evaluation and treatment, it was confirmed by a veterinarian the dog sustained these injuries due to ongoing abuse.

A representative of the Vicksburg Police Department stated that the department does not condone the abuse or neglect of any animal. and those who commit crimes as it relates to the abuse or neglect of an animal will be arrested and charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Korey Earl Jamal Cage, 33 of Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Cage appeared before Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter on Monday and received a $200,000 bond. Cage was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.