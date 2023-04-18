SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH: VWSD Trustees to review candidates April 26 Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees is still in the process of replacing Superintendent Chad Shealy, who is set to retire on April 28.

The board hired the Mississippi School Board Association to compile a list of applicants. The period to apply for the position ended on April 5.

“We have scheduled a meeting with the Mississippi School Board Association for April 26 for them to present a list of candidates to us,” Board President Kimble Slaton said.

Slaton added Tuesday that the board does not know the number of candidates that applied for the position, as MSBA will present that information at the April 26 meeting.

The meeting will have a public notice but will be conducted mostly in an executive session to review candidates.

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates on the board’s search as they become available.