Vicksburg Warren Schools donate busses to Sharkey County Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees voted to donate three unused school buses in their fleet to the South Delta School District last Wednesday.

The buses are being provided after an EF4 tornado destroyed much of the Rolling Fork community in March. Around 10 buses were damaged and cannot be currently used by the South Delta School District.

All three donated buses are 2003 model IC3s made by IC Bus and were retired into the surplus inventory of VWSD buses earlier this year, said the Director of Transportation for the district, Kimberly Taylor.

Email newsletter signup

“I picked out the three best,” Taylor said. “I only gave them three because those are the three ones that I know are capable.”

Taylor and her team inspected the buses for safety and maintenance issues and explained the process of choosing the buses out of 13 that were in the VWSD surplus.

“They are in working in order; we did service them,” she said. “We went through them as if were going to use them. So they’ve been washed up and wiped down.”

The South Delta School District services all of Sharkey County and most of Issaquena County, along with several unincorporated communities. The donated buses have already been transferred to South Delta School District.