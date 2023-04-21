Sheriff’s Office looking for missing toddler Published 12:41 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

UPDATE: The child was found deceased and an investigation is underway.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a child that was last seen this morning near Stenson Road and Old Highway 27 around 9 and 10 a.m. on Friday.

The child is a nonverbal white male with brown hair and is about 2 1/2 years old.

If anyone has information on the location of the child, please notify 911 immediately.