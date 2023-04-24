Vicksburg Warren School District hosts farewell reception for Chad Shealy Published 2:26 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

1 of 4

A farewell reception for Superintendant Chad Shealy of the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) at MCITy on Sunday afternoon. Friends, family and colleagues gathered to recognize his achievements and contributions to education in the community before his resignation takes effect on Friday. Shealy also revealed his plans to run an education consulting firm after leaving the position.

Deputy Superintendent David Campbell was one of the speakers at the reception. Campbell was the principal at Byram Middle School while Shealy was teaching art there. He praised Shealy’s devotion to both his family and his students.

“He not only loves his children, but he has so many other kids that he loves. And part of that legacy, as he moved from the 150 (students) that he had in the classroom as my art teacher to the thousands of thousands and thousands of lives that he has touched, he will forever be remembered by those folks,” Campbell said.

After Campbell spoke, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. presented Shealy with a plaque from the City of Vicksburg honoring his 10 years of dedication, service and commitment to VWSD.

Shealy addressed the audience last at the event. He thanked his family, particularly his wife, Shannon Shealy, for their support in his education career.

“She’s been my rock, she’s been my girl since the day I met her. And she has helped me immensely through this superintendency, and administration, and the late nights, and all the things you get called (for) being a public servant,” Shealy said. “My boys, my wife, my mom, my dad, my mother-in-law, they have been my backbone. My family is the most important part of me.”

He also spoke about his future plans to operate a new education consulting firm.

“I do have my own business that I’ve started. It’s been formed,” Shealy said. “I’ll be able to continue to engage in this kind of work and be able to help communities all over the State of Mississippi do exactly what we’ve done in Vicksburg. And I’m so excited to do that work.”

Shealy also mentioned his optimism about the future of VWSD and its administration.

“I’ll tell you, anybody that takes over, the same God is in control. He’s not wringing his hands about this community. He’s got the next phase for you all,” Shealy said. “And I’m still going to be a part of it because I live here. But I want you to know beyond a shot of a doubt that he does, he will continue and he’s going to bring somebody on.”