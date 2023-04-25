Mayor hosting Q&A on updates for city of Vicksburg Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. will host a public question-and-answer session on Wednesday where he will discuss updates to the city of Vicksburg.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Room on the second floor of the City Hall Building at 1401 Walnut St.

Those who would like to participate but cannot attend can call the city of Vicksburg conference number at 601-801-3434 to submit questions. Questions can also be submitted via Facebook Messenger on the City of Vicksburg Facebook page.