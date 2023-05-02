Warren County woman Meghan Holliday reported missing

Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Ben Martin

Meghan Holliday

Meghan Holliday, 32 of Warren County, was reported missing to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on April 19.

A representative of the sheriff’s office said that a family member reported they were unable to make contact with Holliday when they visited her home and found that she was not there.

Since then, the sheriff’s office has received several reports of sightings of Holliday in the Vicksburg area, all of which have been unconfirmed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holliday is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 601-636-1761.

