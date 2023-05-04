Man accused of shooting officer arrested by U.S. Marshals in Brandon

Published 5:55 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Stanley Self Jr.

The Blue Alert for Stanley Self Jr. was canceled Thursday evening, Mississippi Highway Patrol announced.

Self was arrested by U.S. Marshals at an apartment complex in Brandon. He has been charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, more charges are anticipated.

The Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

Self is accused of shooting a Highway Patrolman in the arm during a traffic stop on U.S. 61 in Bolivar County on Tuesday.

