Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg woman

Published 1:54 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Meghan Amber Holliday, 31 of Vicksburg. She is described as a white female, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of an Indian Feather on her left foot. 

She was last seen on April 30 at about 9 a.m. in Picayune.

Family members say Holliday suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. She was previously reported missing by local authorities on Tuesday.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Meghan Amber Holliday, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.

