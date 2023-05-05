Amborn named Director of Student Affairs at Vicksburg Catholic School

Published 2:52 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Ben Martin

Jordan Amborn is the new Director of Student Affairs at Vicksburg Catholic School. After having taken a one-year hiatus from teaching at the school, Amborn said she is thrilled to be back. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Amborn)

Jordan Amborn recently became the new Director of Student Affairs at Vicksburg Catholic School.

Amborn had previously taught at the school for nine years before taking a one-year hiatus. The director of student affairs is a new position created by the school, and Amborn said she was asked by administrators if she would like the job.

“They approached me a few months ago about this job and I prayed about it for a while,” Amborn said. “I didn’t realize how much I missed the school and being here with everyone.”

Amborn will be wearing several hats in the new position. Among other duties, Amborn will work with the curriculum and standardized testing, as well as help with enrollment and admissions.

“I’m thrilled to be here. It’s so much fun already,” she said. “My children are here, and a lot of my friends teach here, so it’s really like being home.”

