Vicksburg High School holds Academic Signing Day celebration Published 2:44 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Vicksburg High School held its Academic Signing Day event on Friday morning for the class of 2023.

The purpose of the event was to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of students who will soon be entering the workforce, enlisting in the military or pursuing further academic studies. Seniors took the opportunity to announce their future plans to their peers and a crowd of excited parents at the event.

Dr. Tameka Hyland is the Principal of Vicksburg High School.

“We are excited that our students are graduating high school with a plan,” Hyland said while addressing the crowd. “The mission of the Vicksburg Warren School District is to graduate our students college, career and life ready. I would like to thank our parents, our students and our faculty and staff.”

The school district has a policy of preparing students for life after high school, whether that be college, beginning technical training, enlisting in the military or entering the workforce.

One by one, students approached the microphone and announced their names, the current academy they are enrolled in at the high school, and their future plans, which often included plans to attend an institution of higher learning and their focus of study.

Each high school student in the school district belongs to an academy in which they focus on specific academics associated with their future plans.

Assistant Principal Julia Hood also addressed the students and gave them words of encouragement.

“I just want to leave with the students two scriptures that I shared with my children when they went off to college. The first scripture I told them: ‘Much is given, much is required.’ And I explained to my son that God has given you what you need. You are required to be successful,” Hood said. “Your parents have poured into you, they have sacrificed for you. You are required to be successful. And the second scripture I shared with them is, ‘I know the plans that I have for you.’ It’s never to harm you. It’s to prosper you and to help you with your future. So on behalf of all of us: Congratulations, students.”