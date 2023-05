Special Olympics holds Torch Run in downtown Vicksburg Published 12:59 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Vicksburg was a stop for the Special Olympics Torch Run on Wednesday morning, beginning on the steps of the Warren County Courthouse.

Pictured are Special Olympics track athletes Stewart Stevens (in light blue jacket) and Robert Jackson (in dark blue jacket) who carried the torch several blocks through downtown Vicksburg with a Warren County Sheriff’s Office escort.