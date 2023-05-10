Thieves break in Vicksburg jewelry store, smash displays; suspects at large

Published 11:15 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Ben Martin

The door at Carter Jeweler's was repaired by the start of the business day on Wednesday after an early morning break-in. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

Carter Jewelers, located in the 3400 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard, was burgled around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Manager Ginger Richards said.

Richards said the lone burglar set off alarms when they broke the glass front door of the business and several display cases. The security company notified the business and the Vicksburg Police Department, whom Richards said responded promptly.

The total value of stolen items is still being assessed, but Richards estimated around $1,000 in sterling silver and gold-plated chains were stolen.

She added that the cost of replacing the broken glass door and three broken display cases will likely cost more than the value of the stolen items.

A representative with the Vicksburg Police Department stated it will provide comment when more information is available. 

