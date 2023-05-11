VWSD trustees announce special meeting for superintendent search Published 1:37 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees has called a special meeting on May 15 regarding the search for a new superintendent.

The main purpose of the meeting will be to receive and discuss a list of applicants, which the Mississippi School Board Association was hired by the board to compile. A similar meeting was called for April 26. However, the board received information at that meeting indicating that some applicants had not known about the position, prompting the board to extend its timeline in order to have a more comprehensive list of candidates.

The May 15 meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will have a public notice, but will be conducted mainly in an executive session to review candidates, VWSD said in a statement.