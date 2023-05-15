Trustees get list of candidates for Superintendent of Vicksburg Warren School District

Published 7:07 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Ben Martin

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees met Monday evening to receive a list of potential candidates for Superintendent of schools.

In a closed session, the board received a list of applicants compiled by the Mississippi School Board Association (MSBA). The board voted to hire the Mississippi School Board Association to create the list after Shealy announced his intent to resign earlier this year.

President of the Board of Trustees, Kimble Slaton, said that trustees will be evaluating and interviewing candidates in the next several weeks.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The board had a similar meeting in April. However, the MSBA indicated that there were likely candidates who were qualified but were not aware of the opening while applications were being accepted, prompting the board to extend the deadline for potential candidates.

The Post will continue to provide more information on the search for a new superintendent as it becomes available.

More News

‘A loss for words’: Van Norman remembered by friends, colleagues throughout Vicksburg

NASCAR Day Giveathon helping nonprofit in Port Gibson

‘It’s a problem all the time’: Property owner complains as Warren County Supervisors declare four nuisance properties

Celebrating Freedom: Vicksburg’s Juneteenth Heritage Festival set for June 17

Print Article