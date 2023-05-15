Trustees get list of candidates for Superintendent of Vicksburg Warren School District Published 7:07 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees met Monday evening to receive a list of potential candidates for Superintendent of schools.

In a closed session, the board received a list of applicants compiled by the Mississippi School Board Association (MSBA). The board voted to hire the Mississippi School Board Association to create the list after Shealy announced his intent to resign earlier this year.

President of the Board of Trustees, Kimble Slaton, said that trustees will be evaluating and interviewing candidates in the next several weeks.

The board had a similar meeting in April. However, the MSBA indicated that there were likely candidates who were qualified but were not aware of the opening while applications were being accepted, prompting the board to extend the deadline for potential candidates.

The Post will continue to provide more information on the search for a new superintendent as it becomes available.