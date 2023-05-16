Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after fleeing Warren County Sheriff’s Office Published 12:32 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed chase that resulted in the suspect crashing a stolen vehicle while trying to flee on Monday night, WAPT reports.

The chase reportedly began around 7:30 p.m. in Warren County when deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck that had been reported stolen recently at the Love’s Truck Stop in the Flowers community. The driver failed to yield and attempted to flee, driving into Clinton.

At that point, the Clinton Police Department joined the pursuit. The chase ended when the driver collided with the sign for Wendy’s restaurant on Highway 18 in South Jackson.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, will be charged with auto theft and felony eluding.

The Vicksburg Post has reached out to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for comment and will publish updates as they become available.