Where’s the brake? Driver crashes into Wendy’s sign after high-speed chase

Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Ben Martin

Orlando Ciero

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed chase that resulted in the suspect crashing a stolen vehicle while trying to flee on Monday night, Sheriff Martin Pace said.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. in Warren County when an individual reported that his 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck had been stolen from a parking lot in a medical center located on U.S. 61 North. Units on patrol were then notified of the vehicle description.

Approximately 15 minutes later, Deputy Thomas McBride spotted the stolen vehicle in the Flowers community and attempted to pull it over. The driver fled eastbound on I-20 into Hinds County with McBride in pursuit. Clinton police officers took the lead as the chase entered their city limits.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The auto chase ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle got on Highway 18 and crashed the vehicle into a Wendy’s restaurant sign near Greenway Road. The driver then fled on foot and was taken into custody by Clinton officers near a Walmart.

The truck received significant damage and no injuries were reported.

Pace said the suspect, Orlando Antonio Ciero, 31 of Jackson, is now in the Warren County Jail and will be charged with auto theft and felony eluding.

More News

Flaggs: Engineering costs getting out of hand for city of Vicksburg

Project SEARCH graduates 4 students at Merit Health River Region

Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after fleeing Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Mayor presents ‘Voices of Courage & Justice: Honoring Medgar and Myrlie Evers’ on June 4

Print Article