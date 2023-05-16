Where’s the brake? Driver crashes into Wendy’s sign after high-speed chase Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed chase that resulted in the suspect crashing a stolen vehicle while trying to flee on Monday night, Sheriff Martin Pace said.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. in Warren County when an individual reported that his 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck had been stolen from a parking lot in a medical center located on U.S. 61 North. Units on patrol were then notified of the vehicle description.

Approximately 15 minutes later, Deputy Thomas McBride spotted the stolen vehicle in the Flowers community and attempted to pull it over. The driver fled eastbound on I-20 into Hinds County with McBride in pursuit. Clinton police officers took the lead as the chase entered their city limits.

The auto chase ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle got on Highway 18 and crashed the vehicle into a Wendy’s restaurant sign near Greenway Road. The driver then fled on foot and was taken into custody by Clinton officers near a Walmart.

The truck received significant damage and no injuries were reported.

Pace said the suspect, Orlando Antonio Ciero, 31 of Jackson, is now in the Warren County Jail and will be charged with auto theft and felony eluding.