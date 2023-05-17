High-speed chase suspect makes first appearance in Warren County Justice Court Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Orlando Antonio Ciero, 31 of Jackson, made his initial appearance in Warren County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Ciero was arrested on Monday night after leading Warren County deputies and the Clinton Police Department on a car chase through Warren and then Hinds County.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. in Warren County when an individual reported that his 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck had been stolen from a parking lot in a medical center located on U.S. 61 North. Units on patrol were then notified of the vehicle description.

Approximately 15 minutes later, Deputy Thomas McBride spotted the stolen vehicle in the Flowers community and attempted to pull it over. The driver, Cicero, fled eastbound on I-20 into Hinds County with McBride in pursuit. Clinton police officers took the lead as the chase entered their city limits.

The auto chase ended when Ciero got on Highway 18 and crashed the stolen vehicle into a Wendy’s restaurant sign near Greenway Road. He then fled on foot and was taken into custody by Clinton officers near a Walmart.

The truck received significant damage and no injuries were reported.

Ciero was charged with auto theft and felony eluding. In addition, he was on probation for being an accessory to murder in Jackson, ms, prompting the Mississippi Department of Corrections to place a detainer on him upon his arrest.

Judge Jeff Crevit of Warren County Justice Court declined to set bail for Ciero at his initial appearance.