PHOTO GALLERY: Leadership Vicksburg hosts graduation ceremony

Published 9:30 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Ben Martin

A graduation ceremony for Leadership Vicksburg was held on Tuesday afternoon at the MCITy building. The program is designed to teach new leadership skills to a variety of professionals in the community.

The following are the recent graduates:

Joshua Brown
Morgan Brown
Aaron Cody
Kelsey Conner
Ryan Craft
Emilie Dantin
Ashley Dawson
Brittani Downey
Michael Foley
Ashley Gatian
Robert Gage
Jessica Hearn
Dr. Terence James
Liz Johnson
Bobby Jones
Brandi McAdory
Emily Payne
Paige Pratt
Mary Rather
Ada Ringo
Fermika Smith

