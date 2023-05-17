PHOTO GALLERY: Leadership Vicksburg hosts graduation ceremony Published 9:30 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

1 of 5

A graduation ceremony for Leadership Vicksburg was held on Tuesday afternoon at the MCITy building. The program is designed to teach new leadership skills to a variety of professionals in the community.

The following are the recent graduates:

Joshua Brown

Morgan Brown

Aaron Cody

Kelsey Conner

Ryan Craft

Emilie Dantin

Ashley Dawson

Brittani Downey

Michael Foley

Ashley Gatian

Robert Gage

Jessica Hearn

Dr. Terence James

Liz Johnson

Bobby Jones

Brandi McAdory

Emily Payne

Paige Pratt

Mary Rather

Ada Ringo

Fermika Smith