PHOTO GALLERY: Leadership Vicksburg hosts graduation ceremony
Published 9:30 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Dr. Terence James, Vicksburg Warren School District's Career and Technical Administrator (right), was one of the graduates of Leadership Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. (left) was on hand to present certificates to students who completed the course. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Fermika Smith was one of the students graduating from the Leadership Vicksburg program on Tuesday afternoon. Smith and her team helped make plans for enhancing Levee Street Park in Downtown Vicksburg as part of their studies. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A graduation ceremony for Leadership Vicksburg was held on Tuesday afternoon at the MCITy building. Pictured here are some of the students on one of several field trips taken during the course of the program. (Photo courtesy of Leadership Vicksburg)
A graduation ceremony for Leadership Vicksburg was held on Tuesday afternoon at the MCITy building. Pablo Diaz, President and CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Partnership, gave words of encouragement to students while addressing them at the ceremony. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Aaron Cody spoke about his team’s work restoring the courtyard of the Vicksburg Convolescent Home at the graduation ceremony for Leadership Vicksburg on Tuesday at the MCITy building. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A graduation ceremony for Leadership Vicksburg was held on Tuesday afternoon at the MCITy building. The program is designed to teach new leadership skills to a variety of professionals in the community.
The following are the recent graduates:
Joshua Brown
Morgan Brown
Aaron Cody
Kelsey Conner
Ryan Craft
Emilie Dantin
Ashley Dawson
Brittani Downey
Michael Foley
Ashley Gatian
Robert Gage
Jessica Hearn
Dr. Terence James
Liz Johnson
Bobby Jones
Brandi McAdory
Emily Payne
Paige Pratt
Mary Rather
Ada Ringo
Fermika Smith