Another successful year of tidying up: Community Cleanup Day held on Friday Published 6:15 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Vicksburg’s third annual Community Clean-Up Day was hosted on Friday morning. Approximately 50 volunteers showed up at the Vicksburg Convention Center to help clean up high-traffic thoroughfares throughout Vicksburg.

Volunteers were issued yellow safety vests, trash bags and trash grabbers, then assigned to different locations around the city. The goal was to remove trash in high-visibility areas for both locals and tourists.

Bill Justice, a member of the Rotary Club, was one of the lead organizers of the event.

“The thing about a thing like this is it’s not just a clean-up. It helps draw the community together. There’s a lot of people that wouldn’t be seeing or talking to each other except for today,” Justice said. “I think this demonstrates just how special a town Vicksburg is.”

The clean-up was truly a community effort.

Multiple organizations were involved in the effort including the City of Vicksburg, the Vicksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Vicksburg Community Services Department, The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Vicksburg Police Department, Rotary International and the Vicksburg Main Street Program among others.

When a bag was full, it was left along the route to be picked up by the Community Services Department.

Laura Beth Strickland, Executive Director of the Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, spoke about why her organization got involved in the project.

“It’s just part of the tourism mission,” she said. “We want it to look great when visitors get here. And so we’ve helped organize this for the last three years.”

She added that she was very pleased with the crowd that showed up to help.

“It’s a great event,” Strickland said. “Today there are so many people that want to come and just help beautify our town.”