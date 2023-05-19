Vicksburg High School graduates class of 2023 Published 9:04 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Vicksburg High School held the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 on Friday evening at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Friends and family gathered at the Vicksburg Convention Center to witness 134 seniors receive their diplomas with District 2 Congressional Representative Bennie Thompson as the keynote speaker of the event.

Executive Principal Dr. Tameka D. Hyland addressed the audience of the ceremony, highlighting some of the statistics from the class.

“I am pleased to announce that over 161 students at Vicksburg High School took Advanced Placement classes and over 100 of them actually sat for the exam,” Hyland said.

The total value of scholarships awarded to the class was $2,777,073, and the students earned an average of 9.2 college credits each during their time at VHS.

Thompson addressed the students shortly after Hyland, speaking to them about their future decisions.

“Vicksburg High School has prepared you to make that decision (about your future). That decision might be to go into the world of work, it might be going to the military, it might be to go to college,” he said. “But you are prepared because I can look at the face of the parents, friends and family members who are here tonight. They are absolutely so proud.”

Thompson also offered some words of encouragement to the graduates.

“Graduates, this is your night. I want you to enjoy. Parents, I want you to enjoy,” Thompson said. “I want you to be as proud of tonight as you possibly can. Because guess what? It’s just started. Go Gators.”

Salutatorian Aisha Ivona Lenise Williams then took to the podium to address her fellow students.

“No matter what you say, spiritually, mentally or physically, you must find a way to keep fighting. There are too many people who would want to see us fail. But we must tell them that no matter what, we will never live up to their negative expectations,” she said. “It has been my intimate privilege to wear kelly green and white and to serve under the Vicksburg Warren School District. And congratulations to the Vicksburg class of 2023. Much love and God bless.”

Valedictorian Sha’kyria Jamya Allen took her turn to speak to the class of 2023 before the presentation of diplomas.

“No one can tell what is impossible because I came through even at times faith was hard to depend on. And I hope each of you do the same before walking out these doors today,” she said. “I encourage each of us to never give up. We have made it through a global pandemic that affected our high school memories. We stand here with dignity and pride because we made the best of our four years. The best is still yet to come. And may God continue to bless each of us individually on our future endevours.”