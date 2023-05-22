Photo Gallery: Margaret Gilmer Memorial Bridge dedication ceremony Published 3:59 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Family, friends and officials gathered for the dedication of the Margaret Gilmer Memorial Bridge Monday afternoon.

Gilmer, who died in 2022, was a founding developer of the Vicksburg Factory Outlets and served the community as chairman and board member for the Economic Development Foundation, president and executive committee member of the Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Vicksburg-Warren Board Realtor, MCITy chairperson, Rotary Club member and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church.

The bridge is on South Frontage Road spanning the railroad tracks near the outlet mall.