Photo Gallery: Margaret Gilmer Memorial Bridge dedication ceremony
Published 3:59 pm Monday, May 22, 2023
1 of 4
The newly dedicated Margaret Gilmer Memorial Bridge spans this section of railroad tracks near the Vicksburg Factory Outlets. Gilmer was the owner of the outlet mall and a respected member of the community. The dedication ceremony took place on Monday afternoon. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Don G. Brown, Chairman of the Warren County Port Commission, addressed the audience at the dedication ceremony for the Margaret Gilmer Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon. He spoke fondly of the time he spent working with Gilmer while on the port commission. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Family, friends and officials gathered for the dedication of the Margaret Gilmer Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon. Gilmer’s grandson, Maddux Gilmer, helped unveil the new bridge sign. Pictured from the left are: Vicksburg Alderman Alex Monsour; Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr.; Maddux Gilmer; Willie Simmons, Commissioner of the Central Transportation District; Don G. Brown, Chairman of the Warren County Port Commission; and Kevin Ford, Representative of District 54 in the Mississippi House of Representatives. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. spoke at the dedication ceremony for the Margaret Gilmer Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon. He praised Gilmer’s commitment to the community. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Family, friends and officials gathered for the dedication of the Margaret Gilmer Memorial Bridge Monday afternoon.
Gilmer, who died in 2022, was a founding developer of the Vicksburg Factory Outlets and served the community as chairman and board member for the Economic Development Foundation, president and executive committee member of the Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Vicksburg-Warren Board Realtor, MCITy chairperson, Rotary Club member and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church.
The bridge is on South Frontage Road spanning the railroad tracks near the outlet mall.