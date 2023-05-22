Suspect charged with murder in Circle K shooting Published 12:57 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Byron Griffin, 35 of Vicksburg, had his initial appearance in court Monday morning.

He was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shirray Harris, 46 of Vicksburg, which occurred early Saturday morning at the Circle K convenience store at 4150 Washington St.

Griffin’s bond was set at $1 million by Judge Angela Carpenter and included the stipulations that he cannot commit any crimes, cannot have weapons or ammunition and must wear an ankle monitor while out on bond. The Vicksburg Police Department did not verify whether Griffin had bonded out or not.

Griffin was arrested at the scene of the murder, along with a second individual. The second individual was detained for questioning and was released.

The case is still under investigation.