House fire causes major damage on Logue Circle Published 2:16 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Warren County Fire Service responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Logue Circle.

Fire units were able to contain the blaze at the scene but have had to return in recent days to deal with hot spots.

No injuries were reported but the structure sustained major damage, according to Jeff Riggs, spokesman for the fire service.

Email newsletter signup

Hot spots, small areas of embers that can ignite some time after a fire is extinguished, flared up on both Wednesday and Thursday but were extinguished by the fire service without incident.

“We expected these rekindles and may have to return again. This is due to the fire damage of the structure and multilayer construction of the roof that has made it unsafe for firefighters to do a complete overhaul,” Riggs said. “Fire embers will be insulated in rubble and hidden from water and foam for extended periods of time.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.