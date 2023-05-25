Vicksburg Warren School District still in discussions for new superintendent

Published 7:40 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Ben Martin

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees is still in the process of hiring a new Superintendent as of Thursday, said Board President Kimble Slaton.

Board members received a list of potential candidates from the Mississippi School Board Association last week and met twice this week in executive sessions to discuss their options.

The district is currently looking to fill approximately 30 other positions ranging from teachers and staff to medical professionals. The list of job openings can be accessed at vwsd.org under the “jobs” tab.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

Pedestrian seriously injured in accident near Gumbo Pot in Vicksburg

Board receives four proposals to provide engineering services for city of Vicksburg

House fire causes major damage on Logue Circle

City of Vicksburg to receive $960,000 EPA grant for cleanup of former U.S. Rubber site

Print Article