Vicksburg Warren School District still in discussions for new superintendent Published 7:40 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees is still in the process of hiring a new Superintendent as of Thursday, said Board President Kimble Slaton.

Board members received a list of potential candidates from the Mississippi School Board Association last week and met twice this week in executive sessions to discuss their options.

The district is currently looking to fill approximately 30 other positions ranging from teachers and staff to medical professionals. The list of job openings can be accessed at vwsd.org under the “jobs” tab.