Vicksburg Warren School District recognizes band and track students Published 3:50 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on Thursday.

More than a dozen students were acknowledged at the beginning of the meeting for their accomplishments in extracurricular activities. Each student was individually called up by Coach James Lewis of Warren Central High School.

“Over the past few months, we’ve had a lot of accomplishments and achievements by our young people,” Lewis said. “And today we want to definitely recognize them.”

Email newsletter signup

First, the Warren Central High School Indoor Percussion Group was recognized for finishing 11th place of 50 teams in the Winter Guard International World Championship in Dayton, Ohio.

Two students from the track and field program were then recognized. Tyler Henderson of Vicksburg High School was a 5A state champion in the triple jump. Jonathan Henderson was recognized as the reigning 6A state champion in the high jump.

After the recognition of students, the board moved on to general items on which to vote. One item addressed by the board during the proposed consent section of the meeting was an extension to a contract VWSD was to sign with Kids First Education Development.

The item was held for discussion by District 3 Trustee James Stirgus, Jr.

“So since there have been some changes, I’m going to use my point of privilege to read some of this document so my constituents can see if there is anything different,” he said.

Stirgus then began reading the 30-page document from the beginning.

While Stirgus was reading page five, District 1 Supervisor Bryan Pratt called out to make a motion to approve the item. Board President Kimble Slaton asked Stirgus if he intended to read the entirety of the document.

“My intent is to make sure if there is something different than what it was last month,” Stirgus said. “Then I’m going to read this to see if there’s something different.”

After some discussion, Stirgus yielded the rest of his time. The item passed with Stirgus casting the only “nay” vote.

The board was also presented with its monthly financial report from Cassandra Lewis, Director of Financial Services for VWSD. The total district balance as of April was $28,850,613.92 and Mississippi Adequate Education (MAEP) Funding was $2,353,450, which is expected to stay consistent over the course of the fiscal year. Casino revenue from April was $71,467.79.

The next VWSD School Board meeting is scheduled for June 29 at 5:30 p.m. For a calendar of board meetings and documents, can visit vwsd.org/domain/24.