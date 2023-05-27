Hundreds enjoy Symphony at Sunset performance at VNMP Published 9:32 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra performed its Symphony at Sunset show Saturday evening at the Vicksburg National Military Park in celebration of Memorial Day.

Over 200 attendees of the free event heard the orchestra perform a variety of music in front of the Park’s Visitor’s Center starting around 7 p.m. The first composition was the National Anthem, which was kicked off with a historical demonstration of a Civil War cannon firing.

Many classic movie scores were performed, including “Raider’s March” from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” the James Bond Theme, and Hedwig’s Theme from “Harry Potter.” Several patriotic tunes were played as well, including the “Armed Forces Salute” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The stage was oriented to provide a sunset backdrop at the beginning of the performance.

The event was a joint effort between the Vicksburg National Military Park, the Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park, and the Four Seasons of the Arts.