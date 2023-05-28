Eight SEC teams picked to host NCAA Tournament regionals Published 8:15 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

The Road to Omaha runs through the southeast.

Eight Southeastern Conference schools, four from the Atlantic Coast Conference and one from the Sun Belt were among the 16 selected Sunday as host sites for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

The SEC hosts are LSU, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina and Auburn.

Vanderbilt won the SEC tournament championship on Sunday by beating Texas A&M 10-4.

Wake Forest, which is ranked No. 1 in all of the major polls, led the list of ACC teams. It was joined by Virginia, Miami and Clemson.

Coastal Carolina, the Sun Belt Conference regular-season champion, will also get to host during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. It is ranked No. 16 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings.

Southern Miss (41-17) won the Sun Belt tournament on Sunday and is ranked No. 26 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings and was passed over as a host site. Southern Miss did, however, earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the Sun Belt tournament. It will be among the 64 teams called when the full bracket is revealed Monday.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2. The top eight national seeds, who will also be in line to host super regional series if they advance, will also be announced then.

The four host schools outside of the SEC/ACC/Sun Belt footprints are Oklahoma State, Indiana State and Stanford. Stanford is hosting a regional for the sixth consecutive tournament.

NCAA TOURNAMENT SELECTION SHOW

• Monday, May 29

• 11 a.m., ESPN2